WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$209.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WSPOF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.70.

WSPOF stock opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $130.32. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $87.74 and a 12 month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

