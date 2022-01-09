Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IWSH opened at $0.29 on Friday. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc operates as a shell company. The firm continues to evaluate and explore available strategic options. It includes developing or acquiring a majority interest or at least a controlling interest in companies with principal business operations in an industry that the company believes will provide attractive opportunities for growth.

