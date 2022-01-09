Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.18 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and $275.08 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $41,939.82 or 0.99813824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00089930 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00040239 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.47 or 0.00781730 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 266,631 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

