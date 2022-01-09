Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Worldline has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

