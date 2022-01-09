Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Worldline has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.