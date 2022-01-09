WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after buying an additional 226,370 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 65.9% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after buying an additional 175,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,990 shares of company stock worth $884,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $83.16 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.