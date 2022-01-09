WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $50.81. Approximately 230,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 163,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 585.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 85.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.