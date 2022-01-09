WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.80 and last traded at $73.55. Approximately 5,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20.

