William Blair Begins Coverage on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.29.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $444.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 497.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nkarta by 108.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

