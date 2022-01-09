Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 41,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $43.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $89,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

