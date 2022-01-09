Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Director Daniel P. Cronin Sells 4,100 Shares

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $12.75 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,306,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 271,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 92,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $5,253,000.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

