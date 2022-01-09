West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 332.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,073.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $858.51. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

