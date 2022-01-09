West Branch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other agilon health news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

agilon health stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

