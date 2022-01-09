Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.69.

WDO opened at C$10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

