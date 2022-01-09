WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.29-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WEC stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

