Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Receives $17.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEBR. Bank of America lowered their target price on Weber from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth $2,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

WEBR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.87. 665,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54. Weber has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

