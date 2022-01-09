We Are One Seven LLC Takes $911,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of AZN opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

