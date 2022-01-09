We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 256,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 286.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,085 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 398.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after acquiring an additional 866,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 325.5% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

