We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $238.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

