We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,960,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,312,000 after acquiring an additional 365,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,818,000 after acquiring an additional 369,529 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,707,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,478,000 after acquiring an additional 259,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after buying an additional 461,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

