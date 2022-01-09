Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,600 shares of company stock worth $26,214,144. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE W traded up $5.96 on Friday, reaching $180.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.87 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.82.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

