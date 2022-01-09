Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,104.39

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,104.39 ($14.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,110 ($14.96). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.76), with a volume of 4,088 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Water Intelligence in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,118.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,104.39. The firm has a market cap of £212.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.90), for a total value of £590,000 ($795,041.10).

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

