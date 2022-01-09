WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,073.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.35, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $889.87.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.