WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $438,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum China were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.