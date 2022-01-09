WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $5,124,975 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.