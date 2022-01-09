WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 490 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

