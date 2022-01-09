Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.