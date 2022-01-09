Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,268,483.90 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75.

Shares of WRBY opened at $39.71 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.01.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $1,313,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $2,783,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $53,050,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $1,367,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

