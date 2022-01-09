Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.37. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 252,090 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$306.55 million and a P/E ratio of -17.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.