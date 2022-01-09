Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VTEX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of Vtex stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67. Vtex has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

