VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 10th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VOXX International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in VOXX International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

