Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 83,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,295,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 609.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 2,093,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,771. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vontier has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

