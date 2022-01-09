Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

NYSE VLTA opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

