Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,665 shares of company stock worth $2,008,886. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

