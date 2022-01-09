VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VMware by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in VMware by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

