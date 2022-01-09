Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

VVNT opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after acquiring an additional 776,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 565,600 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,843,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

