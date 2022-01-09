Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

VST opened at $22.71 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

