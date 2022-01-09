Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $269.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,701,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.77. The stock has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

