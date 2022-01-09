Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Visa reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,701,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

