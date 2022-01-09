Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

VMEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lowered Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

