Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,552,308 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552,308 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

AN opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $7,065,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 673,700 shares of company stock worth $83,887,639. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

