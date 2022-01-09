Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 183,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $19,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

