Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.71 Million in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNL opened at $24.25 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

