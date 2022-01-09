Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 210,078 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 154,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.81. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

