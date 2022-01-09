Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ASO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

