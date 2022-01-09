Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) vs. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Financial Review

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viant Technology and IHS Markit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 IHS Markit 0 3 2 0 2.40

Viant Technology currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. IHS Markit has a consensus target price of $121.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.65%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viant Technology and IHS Markit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $165.25 million 3.15 $20.64 million $12.07 0.71 IHS Markit $4.29 billion 11.72 $870.70 million $1.55 81.29

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology 1.80% -10.43% -7.27% IHS Markit 13.53% 11.91% 6.33%

Summary

IHS Markit beats Viant Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design, economics and country risk, and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

