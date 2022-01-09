Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VWDRY. Erste Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

VWDRY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.97. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

