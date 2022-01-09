VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of VeriSign worth $26,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,053,564 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $237.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.32.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

