Vectorspace AI Hits Market Cap of $149.32 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00009201 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $149.32 million and $2.00 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00413895 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000925 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.57 or 0.01270559 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,860,574 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.