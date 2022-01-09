Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of VGR opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Vector Group has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,484,000 after purchasing an additional 831,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Vector Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,994,000 after purchasing an additional 366,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vector Group by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 351,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 1,773.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 268,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

