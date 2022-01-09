Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of PCVX opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,646. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

